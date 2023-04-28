Best landing spots for QB Will Levis in Day 2

Former Kentucky Wildcats and Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Will Levis did not hear his name called during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. He is one of the biggest names still on the board heading into Day 2 and could come off the board early on Friday night.

Plenty of teams are still in need of a QB and could get a second round steal in Levis, who has all the arm talent needed to be a productive player in the pros. Pre-draft rumors were swirling about him going No. 1 overall, but obviously there was no truth to that speculation.

Some team could get plenty of value in adding Levis especially in the second round as opposed to Round 1. Among the potential landing spots, the Tennessee Titans could make a lot of sense if they’re unconvinced regarding the NFL future of Malik Willis, who they picked in the third round of last year’s draft. The Washington Commanders could also be a potential option after adding Sam Howell in Round 5 last year.

Levis may be more of a project than originally thought and in that case, he could spend a few years as a backup. Potential landing spots in that situation would include the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

The second round will get started at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the top pick in the round, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Lions. The Steelers and Cardinals are likely receiving calls about their picks from teams that will want to get ahead of the Lions.