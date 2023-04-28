What Day 2 mock drafts tell us about second and third round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft went quarterback heavy with three QBs selected within the first four picks on Thursday night. A big storyline of this year’s draft is the fall of Will Levis, who even had late rumors of going No. 1 overall but won’t hear his name called till the second day.

Looking at the mock drafts published by The Sporting News, PhillyVoice, CBSSports, The Draft Network, USA Today and DraftKings Nation, plenty of notable projections stand out.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the clock to start Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday night through a trade with the Chicago Bears. All six of the mock drafts we’re looking at suggest the Steelers to land a cornerback, and five of them project Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr., the son of Pittsburgh’s longtime star pass rusher.

As for Levis, all of the mock drafts say he’ll be selected within the first 10 picks of the second round. Predictions include the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams (two), Las Vegas Raiders (two) and Tennessee Titans.

The only other Day 2 quarterback expected to off the board is former Tennessee Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker with three predictions to the Titans with others including the Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons.

The second round of the NFL Draft will get started at 7 p.m. ET.