Is Joey Porter Jr. ex-Steeler Joey Porter’s son?

UPDATE: The Steelers have drafted the junior Porter. We’ve added an old photo of junior with senior after the Steelers won the Super Bowl.

If you don’t follow college football, but do follow the NFL, you probably know about ex-Steelers linebacker Joey Porter. Porter was a four-time Pro Bowler for the Steelers and the Dolphins. He also coached for the Steelers as outside linebackers coach between 2014 and 2018. And yes, he is Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s father.

Many expected Porter Jr. to go in the first round of this year’s draft, but he fell and now has a real chance of being drafted by his father’s team with the 32nd overall pick. Porter is a physical cornerback with long arms and great athleticism. He also has room to grow and develop into a force as a cover man and run stopper.

We’ll see if he goes to the Steelers with the 32nd pick, which is what many believe. But, they could trade out, as teams are looking to trade up for Will Levis. It would be cool to see him play for his dad’s old team.