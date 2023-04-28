Estimated times for each 2023 NFL Draft pick on Friday

The 2023 NFL Draft heads into Day 2 on Friday where the second and third rounds of the draft will take place.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, after trading Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears prior to the trade deadline, will be on the clock with the 32nd overall pick when the draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from Kansas City, Missouri.

Following the first round, there are plenty of notable names remaining on the big board. Most notably, two quarterbacks — Kentucky’s Will Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Levis was the betting favorite to be the fourth overall selection, on DraftKings Sportsbook, before sliding all the way out of the first round due to a reported toe injury. However, NFL media insiders are reporting that multiple teams were trying to trade up into the end of the first round — and now into the beginning of the second round — presumably for Levis or Hooker.

When the draft starts, teams will have seven minutes to make a selection in the second round, which is three minutes less than in the first round. For the third round, franchises will have to make their selections in five minutes. That should really speed up the process as we head into the final day of the draft on Saturday.

All times are ET. These are estimates, so hopefully it does not take us into Saturday morning.

