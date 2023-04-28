Packers draft WR Jayden Reed with No. 50 pick

The Green Bay Packers have drafted Michigan State WR Jayden Reed with the No. 50 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Reed is not the fastest wide receiver in the draft but has shown some speed and quickness. He’s athletic and is one of the best route runners in the draft. When the ball is in his hands, he’s hard to get down and we saw a ton of yards after catch throughout his time at Michigan State.

Run blocking is an area where he will need to improve. There have been a ton of guys year in and year out who are not much of run blockers heading into the NFL, but improve through their time. It will take some time, but he is an older, mature receiver, so it could be quicker than it would for most wide receivers.

Career statistics

The former Spartan spent his freshman year at Western Michigan before transferring in-state. Overall between the two schools, he played in 43 career games. Reed totaled 203 receptions for 2,866 yards and 26 touchdowns.

How can Jayden Reed impact the Packers in 2023?

Reed joins an offense consisting of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who were both drafted a year ago. Allen Lazard is with former Packer Aaron Rodgers in New York, leaving a hole in the depth chart. Jordan Love gets another weapon with Reed who should be able to at least begin the season as the WR3 in the offense. Green Bay now finds itself with a surplus of young talent at wide receiver to help Love in his first year as the starter.