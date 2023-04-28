Chiefs draft WR Rashee Rice with No. 55 pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have drafted SMU WR Rashee Rice with the No. 55 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

There are concerns about Rice that he never played in a top-tier league to show his ability consistently against big-play DBs. Even against AAC opposition, he did show a lack of consistency for most of his career until that big 2022 season. He also wasn’t forced to beat a lot of press coverage in 2022, which could account for his increased production somewhat. That’s a trait he’ll need to have at the next level.

He’s a quarterback’s best friend in a lot of ways, especially because he always seems to run to where the QB is going when protection breaks down, and the passer is forced to scramble around. He’s also got a solid frame at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds.

Career statistics

Rice played in 42 games for the Mustangs. He was electric, tallying 3,111 career yards on 233 receptions with 25 touchdowns. His senior year was his best, as he had 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns.

How can Rashee Rice impact the Chiefs in 2023?

The Chiefs are rebuilding their receiver room. Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman are gone, but that doesn’t mean they are going to take a step back this season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be the WR1, and then it comes down to Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Rice for who will step up behind him. Rice has a ton of talent, and if he doesn’t struggle against pro defenses, he should be able to firmly be the team’s WR2 as a rookie.