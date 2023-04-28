Colts owner Jim Irsay sends bizarre tweet about drafting Will Levis ahead of second round

The second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft will begin tonight and one position the Indianapolis Colts do not have to worry about is quarterback. The team selected Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick on Thursday and can now focus its attention on building depth elsewhere. Right Colts owner Jim Irsay? RIGHT?

Colts Fans…would you take Will Levis at #2 if you’re on the board for Colts in 4 hours from now??? … and go Montana - Young for Franchise?? — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 28, 2023

Uhhhh, what?

So, even with his new franchise QB locked in, Irsay to took to Twitter to poll his fans on if they would still take Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round? And compared it to a Joe Montana-Steve Young situation? I mean, he could pull it off with the team picking early in the second at No. 35. But using two premium selections on QB’s in the same draft is a horrible mismanagement of draft capital and kind of shows you don’t have full confidence in either guy.

Which is why I say, go for it Irsay. C’mon, make things interesting for Day 2 of the draft. You took to Twitter to solicit opinions on this and I say follow your dreams. Hell, play both of them! Let’s get weird at Lucas Oil Stadium this fall.