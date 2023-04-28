F1 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream for sprint shootout at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The F1 sprint shootout represents a new twist on qualifying, and we’ll see it in action prior to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Essentially, the shootout serves as a qualifying session to set the grid for the sprint race. For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, both the sprint shootout and sprint race will take place on Saturday, April 29.

Below, we’ll break it down in more detail while also looking at how to watch the sprint shootout.

How to watch the sprint shootout qualifying for sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

The sprint race is a shortened, standalone race that will take place on the Saturday prior to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It will be 17 laps while taking around a half hour to complete. The top eight finishers will receive points with first place earning eight points, second place gets seven, and so on with eighth place serving as the final point-getting position with one point.

Prior to the sprint race, the first ever sprint shootout will take place. This is a qualifying session that will determine the grid for the sprint race. The shootout will consist of three sessions with each mandating the type of tire used. The first session will be 12 minutes with medium compound tires. Then a pit stop will take place, and the drivers will switch to soft tires for the remaining two sessions, which will both be 8 minutes long.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen steps in as a -225 favorite to win the sprint race. Charles Leclerc (+400) and Sergio Perez (+450) are behind him with relatively short odds. Then Lewis Hamilton (+1800), Fernando Alonso (+2000), and Carlos Sainz (+3500) are next on the list with much longer odds.

The entry list for the sprint race is listed below.

Entry list