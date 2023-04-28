Texas signee Ron Holland requests release from NLI

Top high school basketball prospect Ron Holland officially requested a release from his national letter of intent for Texas on Friday. The McDonald’s All-American took to his Instagram account to announce that he has “decommitted” and has re-opened his recruitment. Holland signed his NLI back in November and will be eligible to sign elsewhere once UT grants his release.

A 6’8” forward from Duncanville, TX, Holland is a highly touted five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of both 247 Sports and Rivals’ 2023 recruiting class. As mentioned before, he chose the home state Longhorns over offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Memphis, and UCLA. Even after Chris Beard was fired in January, Holland seemed still on board with UT after interim coach Rodney Terry was named the permanent head coach following the NCAA Tournament. However, he has now bowed out in a month of transition for the program. Fellow top 20 recruit AJ Johnson also decommitted from the Horns earlier in the month while the Longhorns landed Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas through the transfer portal.

As of now, Arkansas seems to be the frontrunner to land Holland after former Duncanville teammate Anthony Black had a successful freshman campaign with the Razorbacks.