How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on April 28

AEW will return to your screens this evening with another episode of Rampage airing at 6 p.m. ET on TNT. The special 6 p.m. ET start time is due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs tonight. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL, so as always, beware of spoilers.

Five matches and a promo segment have been announced for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Rampage

Tonight, we’ll get Bullet Club Gold in action as Jay White and Juice Robinson teams to battle Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears. These two parties have been feuding since White’s official debut in the company earlier this month, so we’ll see who gets the upper hand in this match. The other marquee match tonight will feature Cash Wheeler going one-on-one with Jay Lethal. On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Jeff Jarrett cheated to defeat Dax Harwood in singles competition. We’ll see how their respective tag partners fare against each other.

Also on the show, we’ll get Naturally Limitless and the Acclaimed in action, as well as Anna Jay going one-on-one with Ashley D’Amboise. We’ll also get a promo from the Outcasts just over a week after beating down Britt Baker with a kendo stick.