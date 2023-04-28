Grading trade between Cardinals and Titans involving No. 33 overall pick, Will Levis

The Arizona Cardinals have once again made a trade in the 2023 NFL Draft, having already done two deals in the first round. This time, they’re moving down from the No. 33 spot and the Tennessee Titans are moving up to take quarterback Will Levis from Kentucky. Levis was expected to be a first-round pick but did not get taken Thursday. Here’s a look at the full deal.

The Cardinals trade: Pick 33, pick 81.



The Titans trade: Pick 41, pick 72, a 2024 3rd round pick. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023

Let’s grade this trade for both teams.

Cardinals: B

The Cardinals did alright, but moving down in the second round to move up in the third round might not be worth that future third-round pick. Ultimately, Arizona can add some depth at key positions as it continues to evolve the roster around Kyler Murray and company. It’s not a bad deal, but it’s not exactly one that is a steal. When you consider the Titans were moving up for a quarterback, the Cardinals may have been able to get more out of them.

Titans: B+

From a pure draft standpoint, the Titans didn’t give up much if they did land their franchise quarterback. That’s ultimately how this deal will be graded in the future. If Levis turns into the guy Tennessee believes he’ll be, this will be a home run trade. The Titans obviously have seen enough from Malik Willis to know he’s not the answer. Props to them for making a move and grabbing a quarterback they have more belief in.