Who will the Lakers play in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 at home Friday. The Lakers used their size on the interior and strong perimeter shooting to dominate the Grizzlies in the key areas of the game. Here’s a look at who the Lakers will face in the second round.

LA will have to wait until Sunday afternoon to know its opponent but the team won’t be leaving the state of California in either case. The Lakers will play either the Sacramento Kings or Golden State Warriors in the West semifinals. Those two teams will play Game 7 Sunday, with the winner moving on to face the Lakers.

After struggling to open the season, the Lakers turned things on late and got some key help at the trade deadline. The team stayed afloat despite LeBron James’ absence due to a foot injury, and now looks to be peaking at the right time.