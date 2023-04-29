Best players available ahead of Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is nearing its halfway point. We head into Saturday’s draft finale with the first three rounds complete. Despite the focal point of the draft arguably being on the first two days, the last several years have shown us that there is plenty of talent that can be had in the later rounds.

We saw two quarterbacks selected on Day 2. Will Levis wound up on the Tennessee Titans in the second round and the Detroit Lions selected Hendon Hooker in the third. Despite falling to the second round, TE Michael Mayer wound up with the Las Vegas Raiders and should pay early dividends taking over for Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. We finally saw a safety get drafted with Detroit using one of its second round selections on Alabama’s Brian Branch, the top player at the position. Day 2 was also highlighted with our first kicker selection, with the San Francisco 49ers taking Jake Moody 99th overall.

Despite 102 selections so far in this year’s draft, there is still talent to be had on Day 3. Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo should be an early selection, as should Northwestern DE Adetomiwa Adebawore. Fresno State QB Jake Haener should be the next in line for quarterbacks selected, with Texas RB Roschon Johnson and Cincinnati Tyler Scott as the top running back and wide receiver, respectively.