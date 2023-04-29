Best players available ahead of Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is nearing its halfway point. We head into Saturday’s draft finale with the first three rounds complete. Despite the focal point of the draft arguably being on the first two days, the last several years have shown us that there is plenty of talent that can be had in the later rounds.
We saw two quarterbacks selected on Day 2. Will Levis wound up on the Tennessee Titans in the second round and the Detroit Lions selected Hendon Hooker in the third. Despite falling to the second round, TE Michael Mayer wound up with the Las Vegas Raiders and should pay early dividends taking over for Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. We finally saw a safety get drafted with Detroit using one of its second round selections on Alabama’s Brian Branch, the top player at the position. Day 2 was also highlighted with our first kicker selection, with the San Francisco 49ers taking Jake Moody 99th overall.
Despite 102 selections so far in this year’s draft, there is still talent to be had on Day 3. Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo should be an early selection, as should Northwestern DE Adetomiwa Adebawore. Fresno State QB Jake Haener should be the next in line for quarterbacks selected, with Texas RB Roschon Johnson and Cincinnati Tyler Scott as the top running back and wide receiver, respectively.
Best Player Available ahead of Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft
|Overall rank
|Pos rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|24
|4
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|36
|6
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|40
|2
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|41
|2
|Andre Carter II
|OLB
|Army
|48
|7
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|58
|6
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DE
|Northwestern
|60
|8
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|62
|9
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|63
|3
|Olusegun Oluwatimi
|C
|Michigan
|78
|3
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|NC State
|80
|4
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|LSU
|81
|4
|Henry To'oTo'o
|LB
|Alabama
|82
|3
|Colby Wooden
|EDGE
|Auburn
|83
|5
|Luke Wypler
|OG
|Ohio State
|85
|10
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|86
|12
|Nick Saldiveri
|OT
|Old Dominion
|87
|11
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Alabama
|88
|5
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|90
|11
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|93
|7
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Auburn
|95
|6
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Ole Miss
|96
|8
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|LSU
|99
|6
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|101
|7
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|Notre Dame
|102
|13
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|CB
|Stanford
|103
|14
|Cory Trice Jr.
|CB
|Purdue
|104
|8
|JL Skinner III
|S
|Boise State
|105
|15
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|Texas A&M
|106
|13
|Warren McClendon
|OT
|Georgia
|107
|7
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|108
|16
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|109
|7
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Old Dominion
|113
|7
|Clayton Thune
|QB
|Houston
|115
|4
|Isaiah McGuire
|EDGE
|Missouri
|117
|6
|Emil Ekiyor
|OG
|Alabama
|118
|9
|Mohamoud Diabate
|LB
|Utah
|119
|14
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|121
|14
|Braeden Daniels
|OT
|Utah
|122
|10
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Ohio State
|123
|8
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|Purdue
|124
|17
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|125
|15
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|126
|10
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|127
|7
|McClendon Curtis
|OG
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|128
|10
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|129
|9
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Clemson
|130
|16
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|WR
|West Virginia
|131
|5
|K.J. Henry
|EDGE
|Clemson
|132
|10
|Cameron Young
|DT
|Mississippi State
|135
|11
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida State
|136
|11
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|138
|15
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|139
|18
|Tre Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|140
|19
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Louisville
|142
|11
|Moro Ojomo
|DT
|Texas
|144
|12
|Trey Dean
|S
|Florida
|145
|6
|BJ Thompson
|EDGE
|Stephen F. Austin
|146
|11
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|147
|8
|Sidy Sow
|OG
|Eastern Michigan
|148
|20
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Northwestern
|149
|21
|Rezjohn Wright
|CB
|Oregon State
|150
|13
|Brandon Hill
|S
|Pittsburgh
|151
|9
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|152
|12
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|153
|17
|Jordan McFadden
|OT
|Clemson
|155
|18
|John Ojukwu
|OT
|Boise State
|157
|7
|Nick Hampton
|EDGE
|Appalachian State
|158
|24
|Terell Smith
|CB
|Minnesota
|159
|10
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|160
|14
|Rashad Torrence
|S
|Florida
|161
|19
|Jalen Cropper-Moreno
|WR
|Fresno State
|162
|12
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|164
|25
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|UAB
|166
|15
|Ronnie Hickman
|S
|Ohio State
|167
|11
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|168
|13
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|UAB
|169
|19
|Jon Gaines
|OT
|UCLA
|170
|11
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
|172
|9
|Viliami Fehoko Jr.
|EDGE
|San Jose State
|173
|20
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|174
|27
|Myles Brooks
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|176
|21
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|177
|28
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Kentucky
|178
|10
|Isaiah Land
|EDGE
|Florida A&M
|179
|9
|Andrew Vorhees
|OG
|USC
|181
|14
|Karl Brooks
|DT
|Bowling Green
|182
|13
|Isaiah Moore
|LB
|NC State
|183
|14
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Kentucky
|184
|15
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|East Carolina
|185
|14
|Anfernee Orji
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|186
|16
|Christopher Smith II
|S
|Georgia
|187
|15
|Keondre Coburn
|DT
|Texas
|188
|17
|Jordan Howden
|S
|Minnesota
|189
|10
|Nick Broeker
|OG
|Ole Miss
|190
|22
|Parker Washington
|WR
|Penn State
|191
|11
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Michigan
|192
|11
|Jarrett Patterson
|OG
|Notre Dame
|193
|18
|Chamarri Conner
|S
|Virginia Tech
|194
|23
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|195
|16
|Jerrod Clark
|DT
|Coastal Carolina
|196
|19
|Jay Ward
|S
|LSU
|197
|20
|Asim Richards
|OT
|North Carolina
|198
|12
|Ali Gaye
|EDGE
|LSU
|199
|12
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Miami
|200
|1
|Hunter Luepke
|FB
|North Dakota State
|201
|13
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|TCU
|202
|17
|Tyler Lacy
|DT
|Oklahoma State
|203
|12
|Yasir Abdullah
|DE
|Louisville
|204
|24
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|Liberty
|205
|25
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Michigan
|206
|18
|Jalen Redmond
|DT
|Oklahoma
|207
|12
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Georgia
|208
|13
|Tyrus Wheat
|DE
|Mississippi State
|209
|19
|Dante Stills
|DT
|West Virginia
|210
|29
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|South Alabama
|211
|26
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|212
|12
|Colby Sorsdal
|OG
|William & Mary
|213
|30
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|214
|14
|Brenton Cox
|EDGE
|Florida
|215
|16
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|217
|17
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|Kansas State
|218
|20
|Desjuan Johnson
|DT
|Toledo
|219
|14
|Thomas Incoom
|DE
|Central Michigan
|220
|15
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Cincinnati
|221
|16
|Jalen Graham
|LB
|Purdue
|222
|20
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|223
|21
|Gervarrius Owens
|S
|Houston
|224
|27
|Matt Landers
|WR
|Arkansas
|225
|21
|Scott Matlock
|DT
|Boise State
|227
|21
|Jaxson Kirkland
|OT
|Washington
|228
|15
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|EDGE
|Pittsburgh
|229
|31
|Eric Scott Jr.
|CB
|Southern Mississippi
|230
|17
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Indiana
|231
|22
|Joey Fisher
|OT
|Shepherd
|232
|18
|Ventrell Miller
|LB
|Florida
|233
|32
|Anthony Johnson
|CB
|Virginia
|234
|22
|DeMarco Hellams
|S
|Alabama
|235
|18
|Xazavian Valladay
|RB
|Wyoming
|236
|19
|Tiyon Evans
|RB
|Louisville
|237
|16
|Robert Beal Jr
|EDGE
|Georgia
|238
|22
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|DT
|Arizona State
|239
|4
|Alex Forsyth
|C
|Oregon
|240
|20
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Syracuse
|241
|15
|Tavias Robinson
|DE
|Ole Miss
|243
|21
|Mo Ibrahim
|RB
|Minnesota
|244
|29
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Maryland
|245
|23
|Anthony Johnson
|S
|Iowa State
|246
|23
|Ryan Hayes
|OT
|Michigan
|247
|14
|Brayden Willis
|TE
|Oklahoma
|248
|30
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|Florida
|249
|31
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Charlotte
|250
|24
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Oklahoma State
|251
|24
|Earl Bostick Jr
|OT
|Kansas
|252
|25
|Jake Witt
|OT
|Northern Michigan
|253
|32
|David Durden
|WR
|West Florida
|255
|33
|Jadon Haselwood
|WR
|Arkansas
|256
|13
|Spencer Anderson
|OG
|Maryland
|257
|2
|Chad Ryland
|K
|Maryland
|258
|15
|Michael Ezeike
|TE
|UCLA
|259
|34
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
|260
|22
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Georgia
|261
|23
|Ryan Miller
|RB
|Furman
|262
|19
|Shaka Heyward
|LB
|Duke
|263
|25
|Tyreque Jones
|S
|Boise State
|264
|24
|Deneric Prince
|RB
|Tulsa
|265
|35
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|Stephen F. Austin
|266
|2
|Derek Parish
|FB
|Houston
|267
|14
|Atonio Mafi
|OG
|UCLA
|268
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|OLB
|Eastern Michigan
|269
|26
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|OT
|Oregon
|270
|13
|Max Duggan
|QB
|TCU
|271
|26
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Iowa
|272
|33
|Tiawan Mullen
|CB
|Indiana
|273
|16
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|Stanford
|274
|23
|Calvin Avery
|DT
|Illinois
|275
|17
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Campbell
|276
|27
|Richard Gouraige
|OT
|Florida
|277
|25
|Travis Dye
|RB
|USC
|278
|14
|Malik Cunningham
|QB
|Louisville
|279
|15
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|OG
|South Carolina
|280
|16
|Henry Bainivalu
|OG
|Washington
|281
|20
|Dee Winters
|LB
|TCU
|282
|24
|Jacob Slade
|DT
|Michigan Sate
|283
|36
|Antoine Green
|WR
|North Carolina
|284
|15
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|Shepherd
|285
|34
|Kaleb Hayes
|CB
|BYU
|286
|18
|Princeton Fant
|TE
|Tennessee
|287
|16
|MJ Anderson
|DE
|Iowa State
|288
|25
|Cory Durden
|DT
|NC State
|289
|6
|Jake Andrews
|C
|Troy
|290
|17
|Tashawn Manning
|OG
|Kenucky
|291
|21
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|LB
|Jackson State University
|292
|35
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Ball State
|293
|36
|Keenan Isaac
|CB
|Alabama State
|294
|27
|Quindell Johnson
|S
|Memphis
|295
|37
|Cameron Brown
|CB
|Ohio State
|296
|38
|Jarick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|LSU
|297
|26
|PJ Mustipher
|DT
|Penn State
|298
|22
|Ben VanSumeren
|LB
|Michigan State
|299
|23
|Patrick O'Connell
|LB
|Montana
|300
|16
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Penn State
|301
|1
|Michael Turk
|P
|Oklahoma