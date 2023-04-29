Fantasy winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft has wrapped and it’s time to take a look at some of the fantasy football fallout. There was only one running back drafted in the second round after two went in the first round, while four more went in the third. We had four wide receivers go in the second and six in the third, but the overall lack of top tier prospects was plain to see, at both positions. That helps the established fantasy players quite a bit.

Two quarterbacks came off the board, Will Levis early in the second and Hendon Hooker early in the third. Levis has a path to playing time this year, while Hooker is likely going to sit and learn the offense for a while.

Fantasy winners

Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders

The Raiders traded away Darren Waller this off season and Mayer should step in as the starter. As we know, rookie tight ends can take a while to get up to speed and start getting fantasy relevant targets, but Mayer is talented and in dynasty leagues he should be scooped up quickly.

Will Levis, QB, Titans

Ryan Tannehill is gone after this season, which means Levis is gunning for his job sooner than later. Levis could beat him out for the job or come in during the season if the Titans start out slow. He didn’t go in the first, but Levis still went high in the second round and will get his shot.

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

I don’t love Rice as a prospect, but he is an athletic specimen, was drafted in the second round and will have Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. You can’t get much better than that.

Fantasy losers

Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

Etienne is still the Jaguars lead back, but they did set him up for a beating between the tackles last year. He played well, but they might try to lessen his workload in short-yardage with the addition of Tank Bigsby. If Bigsby takes touchdowns away, it will be a blow to Etienne’s fantasy value.

Ken Walker, RB, Seahawks

Seattle added Zach Charbonnet, who will be Walker’s backup. They had to add some depth at the position, but this likely reduces Walker’s big workload from last season. This wasn’t a great landing spot for Charbonnet either, but that was somewhat expected. Charbonnet is a good inside runner, as is Walker, and I expect they try to Walker from wearing down over the long season.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Kamara could face a hefty suspension this year, but even if he doesn’t, the team is clearly bringing in running backs to compete with him. They added Jamaal Williams in free agency and now Kendre Miller in the third round.