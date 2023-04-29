 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice &amp; Qualifying Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One is in Azerbaijan this weekend for the latest race. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix airs on Sunday, April 30 at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Below, we’ll run through more details for the race, including viewing information and how long the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last.

What time is the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday, April 30
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

The race runs 51 laps at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The course is 6 km (3.73 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306 km (190.17 mi). The race is expected to take around an hour and a half and up to two hours if there are delays.

Max Verstappen won this event last year with a time of 1:34:05. His teammate, Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2021 and finished second to Verstappen in 2022. Perez still holds the record for fastest lap at Baku City Circuit, clocking in at 1 minute 46 seconds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with -215 odds. Perez is next in line with +275 odds and Charles Leclerc is +900 odds to win the race. The 2018 winner of this event, Lewis Hamilton, has +2500 odds to finish on top.

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Sergio Perez 11
4 Carlos Sainz 55
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Lando Norris 4
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Oscar Piastri 81
11 George Russell 63
12 Esteban Ocon 31
13 Alex Albon 23
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Logan Sargeant 2
16 Zhou Guanyu 24
17 Nico Hulkenberg 27
18 Kevin Magnussen 20
19 Pierre Gasly 10
20 Nyck De Vries 21

More From DraftKings Nation