What time is the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Azerbaijan this weekend for the latest race. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix airs on Sunday, April 30 at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Below, we’ll run through more details for the race, including viewing information and how long the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last.

What time is the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

The race runs 51 laps at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The course is 6 km (3.73 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306 km (190.17 mi). The race is expected to take around an hour and a half and up to two hours if there are delays.

Max Verstappen won this event last year with a time of 1:34:05. His teammate, Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2021 and finished second to Verstappen in 2022. Perez still holds the record for fastest lap at Baku City Circuit, clocking in at 1 minute 46 seconds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Verstappen is favored to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with -215 odds. Perez is next in line with +275 odds and Charles Leclerc is +900 odds to win the race. The 2018 winner of this event, Lewis Hamilton, has +2500 odds to finish on top.