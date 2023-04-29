Titans draft OT Jaelyn Duncan with No. 186 pick

The Tennessee Titans have drafted Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan with the No. 186 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Duncan’s a big body standing at 6-foot-6 and 302 pounds, which means he has plenty of length to keep pass rushers at bay when defending his quarterback’s blindside. He’s very athletic too for a man of that size, which means when he does get beaten he has a lot better chance to recover on the block than other offensive linemen.

Though the rub on Duncan is that he doesn’t finish through blocks often enough and when he does get out in space for blocks he isn’t able to capitalize on those open-field opportunities.

Career statistics

Duncan was a four-year starter at left tackle.

How can Jaelyn Duncan impact the Titans in 2023?

Duncan fell throughout the draft, landing in the sixth round for Tennessee. He has the talent to make the roster but needs some work in order to start. Duncan likely will serve as a backup as a rookie but could be developed into a future starter.