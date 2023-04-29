NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing Day 3 of 2023 draft for ESPN

The saying goes that all good things must come to an end, and the three-day event that is the 2023 NFL Draft will finally come to a close on Saturday, April 29. The final day of coverage will include selections for Rounds 4 through 7, with the telecast solely available on ESPN.

For the NFL Draft’s final day, Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Louis Riddick, and Rece Davis will close out the coverage of rounds 4-7 on ESPN. This year, NFL Draft analyst and Missouri native Matt Miller will debut as part of ESPN’s Draft coverage on day three.

ESPN will also have five reporters, Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington, and Dianna Russini live from different team facilities. Those teams include the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans.

In addition to the main broadcast, audiences can also tune in for Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes, as well as follow along via ESPN’s social channels (ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube).