 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing Day 3 of the draft for NFL Network

We go over who is calling the third day of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday night for NFL Network.

By DKNation Staff
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Rich Eisen of the of the NFL Network prior to the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft is nearly here and while the majority of the excitement will hover around the opening two days of action, the final day, which encompasses rounds four through seven, will still be available to watch in all their glory.

Here’s a look at the group of broadcasters on NFL Network who will lead coverage throughout the day Saturday starting at noon.

Rich Eisen will lead the network’s coverage throughout all three days of the draft. On Saturday he’ll be joined on set by Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis & Peter Schrager. On a separate set in the theater, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport will handle the coverage.

Below is a look at the NFL Network reporters who will help provide coverage and where they will each be stationed for Day 3 of the draft.

More From DraftKings Nation