We have made it through the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Day 2’s action saw both the second and third rounds take place. Day 3 will get underway at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 29. There will be less fanfare on the final day of the draft, but we will get through the last four rounds consisting of 156 draft picks.
The Chicago Bears will make the first selection of the day at No. 103. So far in this draft, they have taken OT Darnell Wright, DT Gervon Dexter, CB Tyrique Stevenson and DT Zacch Pickens. The Houston Texans are then scheduled to be on the clock for back-to-back picks, but don’t be surprised if we see some early trades as they continue their rebuild by amassing draft capital.
Saturday’s NFL Draft coverage can be seen on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC starting at 12 p.m. ET. In anticipation of the fourth round getting underway, here is a mock draft of how Saturday’s action could begin.
103. Chicago Bears — Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern
104. Houston Texans — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
105. Houston Texans — Henry To’oTo’o, ILB, Alabama
106. Indianapolis Colts — Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State
107. New England Patriots — Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
108. Seattle Seahawks — Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
109. Las Vegas Raiders — Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
110. Indianapolis Colts — Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
111. Cleveland Browns — Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
112. New York Jets — Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
113. Atlanta Falcons — A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
114. Carolina Panthers — Braeden Daniels, OG, Utah
115. New Orleans Saints — Will Mallory, TE, Miami
116. Green Bay Packers — Daniel Scott, S, California
117. New England Patriots — Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State
118. Washington Commanders — Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
119. Minnesota Vikings — Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan
120. New England Patriots — Nick Herbig, OLB, Wisconsin
121. Jacksonville Jaguars — Moro Ojomo, DE, Texas
122. Arizona Cardinals — Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU
123. Seattle Seahawks — Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
124. Baltimore Ravens — Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
125. Los Angeles Chargers — Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
126. Cleveland Browns — JL Skinner, S, Boise State
127. Jacksonville Jaguars — Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
128. Los Angeles Rams — Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
129. Dallas Cowboys — Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
130. Jacksonville Jaguars — Tavius Robinson, OLB, Ole Miss
131. Cincinnati Bengals — Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati
132. Pittsburgh Steelers — Ivan Pace Jr., ILB, Cincinnati
133. Chicago Bears — Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
134. Kansas City Chiefs — Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State
135. New England Patriots — Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State