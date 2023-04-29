We have made it through the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Day 2’s action saw both the second and third rounds take place. Day 3 will get underway at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 29. There will be less fanfare on the final day of the draft, but we will get through the last four rounds consisting of 156 draft picks.

The Chicago Bears will make the first selection of the day at No. 103. So far in this draft, they have taken OT Darnell Wright, DT Gervon Dexter, CB Tyrique Stevenson and DT Zacch Pickens. The Houston Texans are then scheduled to be on the clock for back-to-back picks, but don’t be surprised if we see some early trades as they continue their rebuild by amassing draft capital.

Saturday’s NFL Draft coverage can be seen on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC starting at 12 p.m. ET. In anticipation of the fourth round getting underway, here is a mock draft of how Saturday’s action could begin.

103. Chicago Bears — Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern

104. Houston Texans — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

105. Houston Texans — Henry To’oTo’o, ILB, Alabama

106. Indianapolis Colts — Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State

107. New England Patriots — Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

108. Seattle Seahawks — Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

109. Las Vegas Raiders — Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

110. Indianapolis Colts — Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

111. Cleveland Browns — Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

112. New York Jets — Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

113. Atlanta Falcons — A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

114. Carolina Panthers — Braeden Daniels, OG, Utah

115. New Orleans Saints — Will Mallory, TE, Miami

116. Green Bay Packers — Daniel Scott, S, California

117. New England Patriots — Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State

118. Washington Commanders — Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

119. Minnesota Vikings — Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan

120. New England Patriots — Nick Herbig, OLB, Wisconsin

121. Jacksonville Jaguars — Moro Ojomo, DE, Texas

122. Arizona Cardinals — Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

123. Seattle Seahawks — Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

124. Baltimore Ravens — Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

125. Los Angeles Chargers — Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

126. Cleveland Browns — JL Skinner, S, Boise State

127. Jacksonville Jaguars — Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

128. Los Angeles Rams — Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

129. Dallas Cowboys — Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

130. Jacksonville Jaguars — Tavius Robinson, OLB, Ole Miss

131. Cincinnati Bengals — Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

132. Pittsburgh Steelers — Ivan Pace Jr., ILB, Cincinnati

133. Chicago Bears — Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

134. Kansas City Chiefs — Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

135. New England Patriots — Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State