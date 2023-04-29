 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Complete order for round 4 of the 2023 NFL Draft

We take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft order for the fourth round.

By Erik Buchinger
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

The third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft will get started on Saturday, April 29 at noon ET, and it’ll take us the rest of the way. The fourth round will open Day 3 through Round 7.

One of the top storylines from the first round was the fall of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, who was rumored to be one of the top selections overall but wasn’t even selected on Day 1. He didn’t need to wait long hear his name called on the second day when the Tennessee Titans traded up to get Levis with the 33rd overall pick.

The Chicago Bears are on the clock to start Saturday’s event with the No. 103 pick, and the New England Patriots will close things out with pick No. 135.

The Pats have four fourth-round picks to work with, and the Houston Texans have selections in the second and third picks of the day. Other franchises with multiple picks in the fourth round include the Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

2023 NFL Draft order, round 4

Round Pick Team Player Position School
4 103 Chicago Bears
4 104 Houston Texans
4 105 Houston Texans (via ARI)
4 106 Indianapolis Colts
4 107 New England Patriots
4 108 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
4 109 Las Vegas Raiders
4 110 Indianapolis Colts (via ATL)
4 111 Cleveland Browns
4 112 New York Jets
4 113 Atlanta Falcons
4 114 Carolina Panthers
4 115 New Orleans Saints
4 116 Green Bay Packers
4 117 New England Patriots
4 118 Washington Commanders
4 119 Minnesota Vikings
4 120 New England Patriots (via PIT)
4 121 Jacksonville Jaguars
4 122 Arizona Cardinals (via DET)
4 123 Seattle Seahawks
4 124 Baltimore Ravens
4 125 Los Angeles Chargers
4 126 Cleveland Browns
4 127 Jacksonville Jaguars
4 128 Los Angeles Rams (via NYG)
4 129 Dallas Cowboys
4 130 Jacksonville Jaguars (via BUF)
4 131 Cincinnati Bengals
4 132 Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR)
4 133 Chicago Bears
4 134 Kansas City Chiefs
4 135 New England Patriots

