Complete order for round 4 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft will get started on Saturday, April 29 at noon ET, and it’ll take us the rest of the way. The fourth round will open Day 3 through Round 7.

One of the top storylines from the first round was the fall of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, who was rumored to be one of the top selections overall but wasn’t even selected on Day 1. He didn’t need to wait long hear his name called on the second day when the Tennessee Titans traded up to get Levis with the 33rd overall pick.

The Chicago Bears are on the clock to start Saturday’s event with the No. 103 pick, and the New England Patriots will close things out with pick No. 135.

The Pats have four fourth-round picks to work with, and the Houston Texans have selections in the second and third picks of the day. Other franchises with multiple picks in the fourth round include the Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.