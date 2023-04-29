Who is the Mr. Irrelevant pick in 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft has officially come to a close. The seventh round wrapped up the third day of the draft, and that means we got to see who is this year’s Mr. Irrelevant pick. This year, that person was Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, who was drafted No. 259 overall by the Los Angeles Rams. Johnson had 29 tackles for a loss and ten sacks over his last two seasons at Toledo.

Mr. Irrelevant is the designation for the final pick of the draft. The name isn’t great, but it’s become a thing with a celebration in his honor and an assortment of prizes that makes up for just barely getting drafted.

Last year’s Mr. Irrelevant was former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. The last man selected in the draft went to the San Francisco 49ers, where a series of injuries in the QB depth chart placed him on a national stage that may have earned him the starting job for the 2023 season. Kicker Ryan Succop has had the best overall career to date for a Mr. Irrelevant pick.