Who will be the #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft has reached Day 3, with plenty of expected picks made and some surprises thrown in there as well. The rookie class’ quarterback debate reached its conclusion as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud went one-two, though Anthony Richardson going fourth as Will Levis dropped to Round 2 was something of a surprise.

With most of this year’s stars off the board, it’s time to look ahead to next year’s draft. Who will be the first pick in 2024? Of course, we don’t even know which team will have the first pick, so a lot of this is pure speculation. However, the general consensus is that the spot is USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ to lose.

Williams is the only player with negative odds to take that first spot in 2024, set at -550 at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the No. 1 pick overall. Barring a career-ending injury or an unexplainably terrible season for the Trojans, we can expect Williams to keep that spot. He passed for over 4,500 yards for 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a 66.6% completion rating in 2022, winning the Heisman Trophy over both Young and Stroud.

After that, though, it all gets a bit more complicated. Will UNC quarterback Drake Maye compete well enough this year to earn the No. 2 pick — or perhaps even to compete with Williams for the top spot? His odds to get the top spot are set at +660.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. comes in behind him at +2000, but he would need to put together one of the best WR seasons in college football history for true consideration at No. 1. Texas QB Quinn Ewers is at +5000, but could see a major jump this season. Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. also sits at +5000.

Here is the full list of odds to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.