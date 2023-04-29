 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 undrafted free agents: Best available UDFAs after NFL Draft comes to a close

We take a look at the best players still available who went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Andre Carter II #34 of the Army Black Knights being blocked during the fourth quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Michie Stadium on September 10, 2022 in West Point, New York. Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming to a close with the seventh round underway in Kansas City. The day will close with the 259th and last pick, when the Los Angeles Rams make someone the Mr. Irrelevant pick this year.

Once the seventh round ends, players that go undrafted are free to sign with any team that is interested. Teams will spend the seventh round reaching out to players to start talking through interest because once the draft ends, it becomes a free-for-all. Historically, we’ve seen players reported to be signing with one team only to end up with another. A player can agree to a deal, but until he signs his NFL contract, he’s free to do whatever he wants. Often we’ll see local players sign with a nearby team, but getting a player signed from the other side of the country once the draft wraps can make for chaos.

Below is a look at the best players available with the 2023 NFL Draft coming to a close. We might have sliiiightly overranked Andre Carter II coming out of Army. While he might not be quite what some thought, he’s still likely to be a priority free agent if he does not get picked in the seventh round.

We’ll update this list as the remaining seventh-round picks come off the board.

Best players available heading toward undrafted free agency

2023 undrafted free agency: Best players available

Overall rank Pos rank Name Position School
41 2 Andre Carter II OLB Army
87 11 Eli Ricks CB Alabama
101 7 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
117 6 Emil Ekiyor OG Alabama
118 9 Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
127 7 McClendon Curtis OG Tennessee-Chattanooga
130 16 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia
144 12 Trey Dean S Florida
149 21 Rezjohn Wright CB Oregon State
155 18 John Ojukwu OT Boise State
160 14 Rashad Torrence S Florida
161 19 Jalen Cropper-Moreno WR Fresno State
164 25 Starling Thomas V CB UAB
166 15 Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
174 27 Myles Brooks CB Louisiana Tech
178 10 Isaiah Land EDGE Florida A&M
182 13 Isaiah Moore LB NC State
184 15 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina
185 14 Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt
195 16 Jerrod Clark DT Coastal Carolina
198 12 Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
200 1 Hunter Luepke FB North Dakota State
203 12 Yasir Abdullah DE Louisville
206 18 Jalen Redmond DT Oklahoma
208 13 Tyrus Wheat DE Mississippi State
213 30 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
214 14 Brenton Cox EDGE Florida
219 14 Thomas Incoom DE Central Michigan
220 15 Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati
222 20 Daniel Scott S California
224 27 Matt Landers WR Arkansas
227 21 Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington
228 15 Habakkuk Baldonado EDGE Pittsburgh
230 17 Cam Jones LB Indiana
231 22 Joey Fisher OT Shepherd
233 32 Anthony Johnson CB Virginia
235 18 Xazavian Valladay RB Wyoming
236 19 Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
240 20 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
243 21 Mo Ibrahim RB Minnesota
244 29 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
251 24 Earl Bostick Jr OT Kansas
253 32 David Durden WR West Florida
255 33 Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
258 15 Michael Ezeike TE UCLA
261 23 Ryan Miller RB Furman
262 19 Shaka Heyward LB Duke
263 25 Tyreque Jones S Boise State
264 24 Deneric Prince RB Tulsa
265 35 Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F. Austin
271 26 Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa
272 33 Tiawan Mullen CB Indiana
274 23 Calvin Avery DT Illinois
275 17 Julian Hill TE Campbell
276 27 Richard Gouraige OT Florida
277 25 Travis Dye RB USC
278 14 Malik Cunningham QB Louisville
280 16 Henry Bainivalu OG Washington
282 24 Jacob Slade DT Michigan Sate
284 15 Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd
285 34 Kaleb Hayes CB BYU
286 18 Princeton Fant TE Tennessee
287 16 MJ Anderson DE Iowa State
288 25 Cory Durden DT NC State
290 17 Tashawn Manning OG Kenucky
291 21 Aubrey Miller Jr. LB Jackson State University
293 36 Keenan Isaac CB Alabama State
294 27 Quindell Johnson S Memphis
295 37 Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
297 26 PJ Mustipher DT Penn State
298 22 Ben VanSumeren LB Michigan State
299 23 Patrick O'Connell LB Montana
301 1 Michael Turk P Oklahoma

