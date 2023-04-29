The 2023 NFL Draft is coming to a close with the seventh round underway in Kansas City. The day will close with the 259th and last pick, when the Los Angeles Rams make someone the Mr. Irrelevant pick this year.

Once the seventh round ends, players that go undrafted are free to sign with any team that is interested. Teams will spend the seventh round reaching out to players to start talking through interest because once the draft ends, it becomes a free-for-all. Historically, we’ve seen players reported to be signing with one team only to end up with another. A player can agree to a deal, but until he signs his NFL contract, he’s free to do whatever he wants. Often we’ll see local players sign with a nearby team, but getting a player signed from the other side of the country once the draft wraps can make for chaos.

Below is a look at the best players available with the 2023 NFL Draft coming to a close. We might have sliiiightly overranked Andre Carter II coming out of Army. While he might not be quite what some thought, he’s still likely to be a priority free agent if he does not get picked in the seventh round.

We’ll update this list as the remaining seventh-round picks come off the board.

Best players available heading toward undrafted free agency