The 2023 NFL Draft is coming to a close with the seventh round underway in Kansas City. The day will close with the 259th and last pick, when the Los Angeles Rams make someone the Mr. Irrelevant pick this year.
Once the seventh round ends, players that go undrafted are free to sign with any team that is interested. Teams will spend the seventh round reaching out to players to start talking through interest because once the draft ends, it becomes a free-for-all. Historically, we’ve seen players reported to be signing with one team only to end up with another. A player can agree to a deal, but until he signs his NFL contract, he’s free to do whatever he wants. Often we’ll see local players sign with a nearby team, but getting a player signed from the other side of the country once the draft wraps can make for chaos.
Below is a look at the best players available with the 2023 NFL Draft coming to a close. We might have sliiiightly overranked Andre Carter II coming out of Army. While he might not be quite what some thought, he’s still likely to be a priority free agent if he does not get picked in the seventh round.
UPDATE: The seventh round is complete. This list is officially updated with the best players still available after the end of the 2023 NFL Draft. We’re updating with where they’re signing and coming off this board.
Best players available heading toward undrafted free agency
|Overall rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|NFL signing
|41
|Andre Carter II
|OLB
|Army
|Minnesota Vikings
|87
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Alabama
|Philadelphia Eagles
|101
|Brandon Joseph
|S
|Notre Dame
|Detroit Lions
|117
|Emil Ekiyor
|OG
|Alabama
|Indianapolis Colts
|118
|Mohamoud Diabate
|LB
|Utah
|Cleveland Browns
|127
|McClendon Curtis
|OG
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Las Vegas Raiders
|130
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|WR
|West Virginia
|New York Giants
|144
|Trey Dean
|S
|Florida
|New York Jets
|149
|Rejzohn Wright
|CB
|Oregon State
|Carolina Panthers
|155
|John Ojukwu
|OT
|Boise State
|Tennessee Titans
|160
|Rashad Torrence
|S
|Florida
|Los Angeles Rams
|161
|Jalen Cropper-Moreno
|WR
|Fresno State
|164
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|UAB
|166
|Ronnie Hickman
|S
|Ohio State
|174
|Myles Brooks
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|Dallas Cowboys
|178
|Isaiah Land
|EDGE
|Florida A&M
|Dallas Cowboys
|182
|Isaiah Moore
|LB
|NC State
|Kansas City Chiefs
|184
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|East Carolina
|Baltimore Ravens
|185
|Anfernee Orji
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|New Orleans Saints
|195
|Jerrod Clark
|DT
|Coastal Carolina
|Los Angeles Chargers
|198
|Ali Gaye
|EDGE
|LSU
|Houston Texans
|200
|Hunter Luepke
|FB
|North Dakota State
|Dallas Cowboys
|203
|Yasir Abdullah
|DE
|Louisville
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|206
|Yasir Abdullah
|DT
|Oklahoma
|Carolina Panthers
|208
|Tyrus Wheat
|DE
|Mississippi State
|Dallas Cowboys
|213
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|214
|Brenton Cox
|EDGE
|Florida
|219
|Thomas Incoom
|DE
|Central Michigan
|220
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Minnesota Vikings
|222
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|224
|Matt Landers
|WR
|Arkansas
|Seattle Seahawks
|227
|Jaxson Kirkland
|OT
|Washington
|Cincinnati Bengals
|228
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|EDGE
|Pittsburgh
|New York Giants
|230
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Indiana
|Kansas City Chiefs
|231
|Joey Fisher
|OT
|Shepherd
|233
|Anthony Johnson
|CB
|Virginia
|235
|Xazavian Valladay
|RB
|Wyoming
|Houston Texans
|236
|Tiyon Evans
|RB
|Louisville
|240
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Syracuse
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|243
|Mo Ibrahim
|RB
|Minnesota
|Detroit Lions
|244
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Maryland
|251
|Earl Bostick Jr
|OT
|Kansas
|Dallas Cowboys
|253
|David Durden
|WR
|West Florida
|Dallas Cowboys
|255
|Jadon Haselwood
|WR
|Arkansas
|258
|Michael Ezeike
|TE
|UCLA
|261
|Ryan Miller
|RB
|Furman
|262
|Shaka Heyward
|LB
|Duke
|263
|Tyreque Jones
|S
|Boise State
|264
|Deneric Prince
|RB
|Tulsa
|265
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|Stephen F. Austin
|271
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Iowa
|272
|Tiawan Mullen
|CB
|Indiana
|274
|Calvin Avery
|DT
|Illinois
|Minnesota Vikings
|275
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Campbell
|276
|Richard Gouraige
|OT
|Florida
|277
|Travis Dye
|RB
|USC
|278
|Malik Cunningham
|QB
|Louisville
|New England Patriots
|280
|Henry Bainivalu
|OG
|Washington
|282
|Jacob Slade
|DT
|Michigan Sate
|Arizona Cardinals
|284
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|Shepherd
|Chicago Bears
|285
|Kaleb Hayes
|CB
|BYU
|286
|Princeton Fant
|TE
|Tennessee
|Dallas Cowboys
|287
|MJ Anderson
|DE
|Iowa State
|288
|Cory Durden
|DT
|NC State
|290
|Tashawn Manning
|OG
|Kenucky
|Baltimore Ravens
|291
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|LB
|Jackson State University
|Miami Dolphins
|293
|Keenan Isaac
|CB
|Alabama State
|294
|Quindell Johnson
|S
|Memphis
|295
|Cameron Brown
|CB
|Ohio State
|297
|PJ Mustipher
|DT
|Penn State
|298
|Ben VanSumeren
|LB
|Michigan State
|299
|Patrick O'Connell
|LB
|Montana
|301
|Michael Turk
|P
|Oklahoma