2023 undrafted free agents: Best available UDFAs after NFL Draft comes to a close

We take a look at the best players still available who went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Andre Carter II #34 of the Army Black Knights being blocked during the fourth quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Michie Stadium on September 10, 2022 in West Point, New York. Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming to a close with the seventh round underway in Kansas City. The day will close with the 259th and last pick, when the Los Angeles Rams make someone the Mr. Irrelevant pick this year.

Once the seventh round ends, players that go undrafted are free to sign with any team that is interested. Teams will spend the seventh round reaching out to players to start talking through interest because once the draft ends, it becomes a free-for-all. Historically, we’ve seen players reported to be signing with one team only to end up with another. A player can agree to a deal, but until he signs his NFL contract, he’s free to do whatever he wants. Often we’ll see local players sign with a nearby team, but getting a player signed from the other side of the country once the draft wraps can make for chaos.

Below is a look at the best players available with the 2023 NFL Draft coming to a close. We might have sliiiightly overranked Andre Carter II coming out of Army. While he might not be quite what some thought, he’s still likely to be a priority free agent if he does not get picked in the seventh round.

UPDATE: The seventh round is complete. This list is officially updated with the best players still available after the end of the 2023 NFL Draft. We’re updating with where they’re signing and coming off this board.

Best players available heading toward undrafted free agency

2023 undrafted free agency: Best players available

Overall rank Name Position School NFL signing
41 Andre Carter II OLB Army Minnesota Vikings
87 Eli Ricks CB Alabama Philadelphia Eagles
101 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame Detroit Lions
117 Emil Ekiyor OG Alabama Indianapolis Colts
118 Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah Cleveland Browns
127 McClendon Curtis OG Tennessee-Chattanooga Las Vegas Raiders
130 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia New York Giants
144 Trey Dean S Florida New York Jets
149 Rejzohn Wright CB Oregon State Carolina Panthers
155 John Ojukwu OT Boise State Tennessee Titans
160 Rashad Torrence S Florida Los Angeles Rams
161 Jalen Cropper-Moreno WR Fresno State
164 Starling Thomas V CB UAB
166 Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
174 Myles Brooks CB Louisiana Tech Dallas Cowboys
178 Isaiah Land EDGE Florida A&M Dallas Cowboys
182 Isaiah Moore LB NC State Kansas City Chiefs
184 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina Baltimore Ravens
185 Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt New Orleans Saints
195 Jerrod Clark DT Coastal Carolina Los Angeles Chargers
198 Ali Gaye EDGE LSU Houston Texans
200 Hunter Luepke FB North Dakota State Dallas Cowboys
203 Yasir Abdullah DE Louisville Jacksonville Jaguars
206 Yasir Abdullah DT Oklahoma Carolina Panthers
208 Tyrus Wheat DE Mississippi State Dallas Cowboys
213 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
214 Brenton Cox EDGE Florida
219 Thomas Incoom DE Central Michigan
220 Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati Minnesota Vikings
222 Daniel Scott S California
224 Matt Landers WR Arkansas Seattle Seahawks
227 Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington Cincinnati Bengals
228 Habakkuk Baldonado EDGE Pittsburgh New York Giants
230 Cam Jones LB Indiana Kansas City Chiefs
231 Joey Fisher OT Shepherd
233 Anthony Johnson CB Virginia
235 Xazavian Valladay RB Wyoming Houston Texans
236 Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
240 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse Tampa Bay Buccaneers
243 Mo Ibrahim RB Minnesota Detroit Lions
244 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
251 Earl Bostick Jr OT Kansas Dallas Cowboys
253 David Durden WR West Florida Dallas Cowboys
255 Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
258 Michael Ezeike TE UCLA
261 Ryan Miller RB Furman
262 Shaka Heyward LB Duke
263 Tyreque Jones S Boise State
264 Deneric Prince RB Tulsa
265 Xavier Gipson WR Stephen F. Austin
271 Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa
272 Tiawan Mullen CB Indiana
274 Calvin Avery DT Illinois Minnesota Vikings
275 Julian Hill TE Campbell
276 Richard Gouraige OT Florida
277 Travis Dye RB USC
278 Malik Cunningham QB Louisville New England Patriots
280 Henry Bainivalu OG Washington
282 Jacob Slade DT Michigan Sate Arizona Cardinals
284 Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd Chicago Bears
285 Kaleb Hayes CB BYU
286 Princeton Fant TE Tennessee Dallas Cowboys
287 MJ Anderson DE Iowa State
288 Cory Durden DT NC State
290 Tashawn Manning OG Kenucky Baltimore Ravens
291 Aubrey Miller Jr. LB Jackson State University Miami Dolphins
293 Keenan Isaac CB Alabama State
294 Quindell Johnson S Memphis
295 Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
297 PJ Mustipher DT Penn State
298 Ben VanSumeren LB Michigan State
299 Patrick O'Connell LB Montana
301 Michael Turk P Oklahoma

