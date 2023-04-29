Grading each team’s 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is winding down. We have made it through five rounds and some teams are already done for the day. Sure, they could trade back in trying to find a late-round darling, but it doesn’t hurt to go ahead and start summarizing drafts and judging team’s on their performances. And frankly, a late seventh round addition isn’t going to sway the draft grade.

We break down each team’s draft below as they complete their picks on Saturday.

2023 NFL Draft grades, by team

Round 1: No. 1 overall (from Bears) — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Round 2: No. 39 — Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Round 3: No. 80 — D.J. Johnson, LB, Oregon

Round 4: No. 114 — Chandler Zavala, OG, NC State

Round 5: No. 145 — Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

The Panthers addressed a lot of team needs in the draft. Young should play the biggest role in next year’s team, assuming he can beat out Andy Dalton in training camp. Mingo provides another pass-catcher for Young to target, and don’t be surprised if Carolina has an above-average offense next year. The only reason this doesn’t come in as an A is that they could have used an interior linebacker more than a safety in the fifth.