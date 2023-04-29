NFL mock draft 2024: Complete first round projections for next year’s class

With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the books, we can now begin the long march towards the 2024 NFL Draft coming live from Detroit, MI, next April. Because mock draft season never ends baby!

The current No. 1 overall pick odds from DraftKings Sportsbook suggests that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be the top selection next year and that’s right on the mark. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be one of the more anticipated QB prospects in recent memory and general managers of QB needy teams are already looking forward to his arrival.

Next year’s quarterback class is projected to be significantly stronger than its 2023 predecessor and we could see a handful of gunslingers taken early. North Carolina’s Drake Maye is expected to be taken after Williams in the top 10, while the likes of Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and Texas’ Quinn Ewers could all hear their names called in the first round.

Beyond the QB ranks, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be a highly coveted game-changing prospect and could be the second player taken off the board. Edge rushers like Alabama’s Dallas Turner and Florida State’s Jared Verse could be the first defensive platers selected, while freakishly talented Georgia tight end Brock Bowers could go in the top 10.

Below, we’ve compiled our first 2024 NFL Mock Draft based on the reverse order of current DraftKings Sportsbook Super Bowl odds. We’ve accounted for teams who have acquired other team’s picks through prior trades. And for this exercise, we engineered a few first-round picks that are indicated by an asterisk. Take a look:

First, we’ll explain what’s going on at the top of this mock. The Arizona Cardinals acquired the Houston Texans’ first-round pick in 2024 and if things were to go according to the DK Super Bowl odds, they would own both the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks next year. That scenario could potentially create a dilemma where they elect to eat a bunch of dead cap and jettison Kyler Murray to take Williams No. 1. For this exercise however, the Cards stick with Murray and trades the pick the a willing bidder.

That bidder is none other than the Atlanta Falcons, who would jump up from No. 6 to No. 1 to take Williams. The Falcons have spent the past few drafts acquiring skill position weapons like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. A franchise QB like Williams would be the final piece and that would set the team up as a strong NFC South contender for years to come.

After the Cardinals use the No. 2 pick to nab Harrison, we have the Indianapolis Colts trading out of the No. 3 pick. They already got their QB of the future in Anthony Richardson and can leverage this spot for more draft capital. Trading with them at No. 3 are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who get their QB of the future in Maye. The Bucs chose to focus on the trenches in the 2023 NFL Draft and opted to not select a QB. Similar to their NFC South rivals in Atlanta, 2024 is the year where they decide to lock down their primary gunslinger.

Obviously, we are a full year out from the 2024 draft and a million things will change between now and then. But hopefully this mock put provided a brief introduction of some of the top names your favorite teams could be drafting in 12 months.