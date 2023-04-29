Who will Maple Leafs face in second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

It happened. It finally happened. The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the second round. The Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime in Game 6 on Saturday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The Maple Leafs were able to avoid a Game 7 and ensured that the Eastern Conference will have a new champion this year. Tampa Bay had defeated Toronto in seven games last season. Here we’ll go over who the Maple Leafs will face in the second round.

Who will Maple Leafs face in second round?

Toronto will face either the Boston Bruins or the Florida Panthers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series is tied 3-3 and will come down to a decisive Game 7 on Sunday in Boston. The Bruins were up 3-1 before losing in overtime 4-3 to the Panthers on Wednesday. The Panthers then won a 7-5 shootout in Game 6 on Friday to even the series.

If the Bruins face the Maple Leafs, it will be the first time the two meet in the postseason since 2019, when Boston went to the Stanley Cup Final.