Jaguars draft S Antonio Johnson with No. 160 pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Though listed as a safety coming into the draft process Antonio Johnson largely operated at the nickel corner spot and thrived when playing closer to the line of scrimmage. During his career at College Station, he lined up as a split-zone safety and even as a linebacker and has a clear knack for helping generate pressure. While his 4.52 40-yard dash at the combine hints that he may have trouble staying with receivers over the top, he’s more than capable of covering pass-catching tight ends or wideouts with average speed.

Among the areas he’ll need to improve on is his open-field tackling, as he missed 21 total tackles in three years with Texas A&M (according to PFF) with 13 of those coming in 2022 alone.

Career statistics

Johnson appeared in 25 games across three seasons at Texas A&M, logging 164 total tackles (96 solo) with two sacks. He also recorded seven pass breakups, one interception, and four forced fumbles. The former Aggie started all 12 games during the 2021 season while being awarded the team’s Defensive Playmaker award, and in 2022 was named first-team All-SEC after leading the team with three forced fumbles.

How can Antonio Johnson impact the Jaguars in 2023?

Johnson fell to the fifth and likely will be just a depth piece as a rookie. He will learn from Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco. If Johnson ends up developing early and adjusting to the game at the next level, he could end up starting by the end of the year. Otherwise, this pick was made to improve the team’s future outlook at safety.