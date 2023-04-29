Browns draft C Luke Wypler with No. 190 pick

The Cleveland Browns have drafted Ohio State C Luke Wypler with the No. 190 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

At 6’3” and 303 lbs he’s a bit undersized for his position but more than made up for it with his athleticism, which proved valuable for the high-octane offense of the Buckeyes. He’s relatively quick off the snap which will work to his advantage when trying to get to the best angles to cut off linebackers and edge rushers. Being undersized, alongside a lack of strength, will most likely show up when blocking downhill on screen passes. Though this specific issue didn’t percolate as much in 2022, he did have trouble snapping the ball on time during the 2021 campaign.

Career statistics

Wypler logged 29 game appearances in his three-year collegiate career, with a slight majority of snaps coming in pass protection (449) versus run blocking (378). Over his final two seasons, he allowed just one total sack, one quarterback hit, and 14 quarterback hurries will all of his snaps coming in at center. He finished as an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference selection as a 13-game starter for the 2022 season.

How can Luke Wypler impact the Browns in 2023?

Wypler could end up being a depth piece for the offensive line in his rookie year. He has the talent to be the starter but may benefit from learning behind a guy like Ethan Pocic. Wypler’s worst-case scenario is that he is meaningful depth, while the best-case scenario is that he takes over as the starter.