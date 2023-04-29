Bears draft WR Tyler Scott with No. 133 pick

The Chicago Bears have drafted Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott with the No. 133 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Coming in with a lot of vertical route-running upside, Scott is a sprinter who can make defenses pay when in press coverage. A two-year starter at Cincinnati, Scott has played in a lot of big games — including the 2021 Cotton Bowl where he recorded four catches for 43 yards against Alabama.

Scott might not possess the receiving abilities to make him impactful to the offense in his rookie season, though he has a ton of value in special packages.

Career statistics

Scott saw significant playing time in 2021 and 2022 for the Cincinnati Bearcats. In those two years, he combined to haul in 84 total receptions for 1,419 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

He eclipsed the 100 yard mark four times in 2022, going off for a career-high 185 yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns against the Indiana Hoosiers on September 24.

How can Tyler Scott impact the Bears in 2023?

Scott is going to have his work cut out for him trying to crack into this starting lineup. Chicago already has DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool. Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. on the roster. Scott is a deep threat that could be able to take a starting spot as the season continues, but this selection is likely focused on the future.