Bears draft RB Roschon Johnson with No. 115 pick

The Chicago Bears have drafted Texas RB Roschon Johnson with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Johnson isn’t elite in any category, but he profiles as an all-around back with no glaring weaknesses. He has size (6-2 and 223 pounds) with a great combination of acceleration and power to take on defenders.

On top of that, Johnson is an experienced player with refined instincts after playing 47 total games at Texas.

Career statistics

Johnson played four seasons for the Texas Longhorns, seeing 392 total rushing attempts for 2,190 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. That comes out to 5.59 yards per carry for his entire college career. Johnson added 56 total receptions for 420 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns out of the backfield as well.

How can Roschon Johnson impact the Bears in 2023?

Johnson joins a Chicago backfield consisting of D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert. The Detroit Lions signed former starter David Montgomery in free agency, so the Bears are looking for a replacement. Johnson arrived at Texas as a dual-threat quarterback and was converted to running back. It may take some time, but Johnson could be shaped into a solid running back due to the force he runs with. I don’t know that he will be the Week 1 starter, but he should contribute during his rookie season.