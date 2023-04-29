 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch A-GAME 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch A-GAME 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Josh Williams (#92 DGM Racing Call 811/Alloy Employer Chevrolet) and Parker Retzlaff (#31 Jordan Anderson Racing FUNKAWAY Chevrolet) race onto the front stretch during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on March 4, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover, Delaware this weekend for the 2023 A-GAME 200. The Dover Motor Speedway will host the race on Saturday, April 29. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 200 laps around the one-mile circuit. The first two stages will each be 45 laps, with the final stage increasing to 110 laps. Josh Berry is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag in 1:55:17. Austin Cindric won this race in 2021 with a time of 2:10:47, with Justin Allgaier finishing winning in 1:48:57 in 2020 after the race was postponed three and a half months due to COVID-19.

Practice and qualifying were canceled on Friday, and Parker Kligerman was awarded pole position. Even so, Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry head into Saturday with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +380. They are followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+600) and Sammy Smith (+750).

How to watch the A-GAME 200

Date: Saturday, April 29th
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the A-GAME 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 A-GAME 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Parker Kligerman 48
2 Cole Custer 0
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Jeb Burton 27
5 Parker Retzlaff 31
6 Austin Hill 21
7 Josh Williams 92
8 Brandon Jones 9
9 Brennan Poole 6
10 Chandler Smith 16
11 Riley Herbst 98
12 Ryan Truex 19
13 Derek Kraus 10
14 Brett Moffitt 25
15 Jeremy Clements 51
16 Daniel Hemric 11
17 Gray Gaulding 08
18 Justin Allgaier 7
19 Josh Berry 8
20 Ryan Sieg 39
21 Joe Graf Jr 38
22 John H. Nemechek 20
23 C.J. McLaughlin 53
24 Sam Mayer 1
25 Kyle Sieg 28
26 Kaz Grala 26
27 Garrett Smithley 4
28 Sammy Smith 18
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Anthony Alfredo 78
32 Patrick Emerling 35
33 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
34 Chad Chastain 91
35 Kyle Weatherman 02
36 Corey Heim 24
37 Timmy Hill 66
38 Stefan Parsons 07

