How to watch A-GAME 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover, Delaware this weekend for the 2023 A-GAME 200. The Dover Motor Speedway will host the race on Saturday, April 29. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 200 laps around the one-mile circuit. The first two stages will each be 45 laps, with the final stage increasing to 110 laps. Josh Berry is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag in 1:55:17. Austin Cindric won this race in 2021 with a time of 2:10:47, with Justin Allgaier finishing winning in 1:48:57 in 2020 after the race was postponed three and a half months due to COVID-19.

Practice and qualifying were canceled on Friday, and Parker Kligerman was awarded pole position. Even so, Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry head into Saturday with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +380. They are followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+600) and Sammy Smith (+750).

How to watch the A-GAME 200

Date: Saturday, April 29th

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the A-GAME 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup