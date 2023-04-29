What time is the 2023 A-GAME 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 29 with the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports live stream. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Cup series qualifying was canceled on Saturday due to rain, so it’s possible we see a rain delay for this event.

Practice and qualifying were canceled on Friday due to weather. Parker Kligerman was awarded pole position for Saturday’s race. Josh Berry is the reigning winner of this event, finishing in 1:55:17 last year. Austin Cindric took the checkered flag in 2021 in 2:10:47, while Justin Allgaier won a postponed 2020 race with a time of 1:48:57.

Allgaier and Berry head into Saturday with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +380. They are followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+600) and Sammy Smith (+750). Even though he will start on the pole, Kligerman has +5000 odds to win.