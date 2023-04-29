 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 A-GAME 200 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 A-GAME 200 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Austin Hill drives the Bennett Transportation Chevrolet into turn four during the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, April 29 with the A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports live stream. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Cup series qualifying was canceled on Saturday due to rain, so it’s possible we see a rain delay for this event.

Practice and qualifying were canceled on Friday due to weather. Parker Kligerman was awarded pole position for Saturday’s race. Josh Berry is the reigning winner of this event, finishing in 1:55:17 last year. Austin Cindric took the checkered flag in 2021 in 2:10:47, while Justin Allgaier won a postponed 2020 race with a time of 1:48:57.

Allgaier and Berry head into Saturday with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +380. They are followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+600) and Sammy Smith (+750). Even though he will start on the pole, Kligerman has +5000 odds to win.

2023 A-GAME 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #

1 Parker Kligerman 48
2 Cole Custer 0
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Jeb Burton 27
5 Parker Retzlaff 31
6 Austin Hill 21
7 Josh Williams 92
8 Brandon Jones 9
9 Brennan Poole 6
10 Chandler Smith 16
11 Riley Herbst 98
12 Ryan Truex 19
13 Derek Kraus 10
14 Brett Moffitt 25
15 Jeremy Clements 51
16 Daniel Hemric 11
17 Gray Gaulding 08
18 Justin Allgaier 7
19 Josh Berry 8
20 Ryan Sieg 39
21 Joe Graf Jr 38
22 John H. Nemechek 20
23 C.J. McLaughlin 53
24 Sam Mayer 1
25 Kyle Sieg 28
26 Kaz Grala 26
27 Garrett Smithley 4
28 Sammy Smith 18
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Anthony Alfredo 78
32 Patrick Emerling 35
33 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
34 Chad Chastain 91
35 Kyle Weatherman 02
36 Corey Heim 24
37 Timmy Hill 66
38 Stefan Parsons 07

