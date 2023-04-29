 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Würth 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Alex Bowman (#48 Ally Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) pits during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race on April 23, 2023 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Dover, Delaware for its next races. The Truck Series is off, but the Xfinity and Cup Series will be in action. Ahead of the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 29, the Cup Series will hold its qualifying session. It begins at 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1 and will determine the starting lineup for the 2023 Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30. Practice precedes it at 10:35 a.m. and will air on FS2 before switching to FS1 at 11 a.m.

The Dover Motor Speedway utilizes a two-lap qualifying system, similar to what we saw from Martinsville earlier in the year. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session as the drivers are separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier in which their fastest of the two laps will count towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round.

This process will be repeated with Group B and their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the field as well as the overall fastest driver being awarded pole position.

2023 Würth 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

