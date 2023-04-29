NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Würth 400

NASCAR will be in Dover, Delaware for its next races. The Truck Series is off, but the Xfinity and Cup Series will be in action. Ahead of the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 29, the Cup Series will hold its qualifying session. It begins at 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1 and will determine the starting lineup for the 2023 Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30. Practice precedes it at 10:35 a.m. and will air on FS2 before switching to FS1 at 11 a.m.

The Dover Motor Speedway utilizes a two-lap qualifying system, similar to what we saw from Martinsville earlier in the year. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session as the drivers are separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier in which their fastest of the two laps will count towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round.

This process will be repeated with Group B and their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the field as well as the overall fastest driver being awarded pole position.