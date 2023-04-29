NASCAR qualifying for Würth 400 via live online stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Dover, Delaware for its next race. The Dover Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30. The day prior, qualifying is set to get underway early at 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1.

The Dover Motor Speedway utilizes a two-lap qualifying system around the one-mile concrete circuit. Prior to qualifying, there will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session as the cars are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier, with the faster of the two laps counting towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. This process is repeated with those in Group B as their five fastest drivers also advance to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers run a new two-lap qualifier, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed him at +500. William Byron follows at +650, Chase Elliott it +900, and Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell are all +900.

How to watch qualifying for the Würth 400

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list