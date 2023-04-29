 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for Würth 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
General race action during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race on April 23, 2023 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Dover, Delaware for its next race. The Dover Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30. The day prior, qualifying is set to get underway early at 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1.

The Dover Motor Speedway utilizes a two-lap qualifying system around the one-mile concrete circuit. Prior to qualifying, there will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session as the cars are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier, with the faster of the two laps counting towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round. This process is repeated with those in Group B as their five fastest drivers also advance to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers run a new two-lap qualifier, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Kyle Larson heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed him at +500. William Byron follows at +650, Chase Elliott it +900, and Martin Truex, Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell are all +900.

How to watch qualifying for the Würth 400

Date: Saturday, April 29
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Würth 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

