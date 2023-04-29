 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Würth 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Würth 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet, races Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Wurth Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series is back in action this weekend. They head north to the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware for the 2023 Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30. The day prior, qualifying is set to take place starting at 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1.

This track utilizes the two-lap qualifying system. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session as the cars are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will each run a single-car, two-lap qualifier, with the faster of the two laps counting towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be completed by the drivers in Group B, with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier to determine who gets the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by William Byron (+650), Chase Elliott (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900) and Christopher Bell (+900). Larson has either been phenomenal this month or really bad. In April, he has won two races but finished 33rd and 35th in the other two.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Würth 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Würth 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

