NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Würth 400 race

NASCAR’s Cup Series is back in action this weekend. They head north to the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware for the 2023 Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30. The day prior, qualifying is set to take place starting at 11:20 a.m. ET on FS1.

This track utilizes the two-lap qualifying system. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session as the cars are split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will each run a single-car, two-lap qualifier, with the faster of the two laps counting towards the standings. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be completed by the drivers in Group B, with their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will then run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier to determine who gets the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup.

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by William Byron (+650), Chase Elliott (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900) and Christopher Bell (+900). Larson has either been phenomenal this month or really bad. In April, he has won two races but finished 33rd and 35th in the other two.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Würth 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.