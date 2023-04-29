What time is the 2023 Wurth 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 30 with the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. The race start time was moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to inclement weather in the forecast and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports live stream. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts between three and four hours.

Chase Elliott won this race last year in 3:49:39. It was initially started on May 1, but rain caused the ending of the event to be delayed to the following day on Monday, May 2. Alex Bowman picked up a swift win in 2021 with a time of 3:19:55, but has pulled out of this weekend’s events due to an injury. The 2020 iteration of this race was delayed due to COVID-19 and then shortened to only 311 laps. As such, Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag in only 2:30:03.

Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by William Byron (+650), Elliott (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+900) and Hamlin (+900).