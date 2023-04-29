 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Wurth 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Wurth 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Wurth Ford, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 30 with the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. The race start time was moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to inclement weather in the forecast and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports live stream. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts between three and four hours.

Chase Elliott won this race last year in 3:49:39. It was initially started on May 1, but rain caused the ending of the event to be delayed to the following day on Monday, May 2. Alex Bowman picked up a swift win in 2021 with a time of 3:19:55, but has pulled out of this weekend’s events due to an injury. The 2020 iteration of this race was delayed due to COVID-19 and then shortened to only 311 laps. As such, Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag in only 2:30:03.

Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by William Byron (+650), Elliott (+750), Martin Truex Jr. (+900) and Hamlin (+900).

2023 Würth 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Busch 8
2 Christopher Bell 20
3 Ryan Blaney 12
4 Brad Keselowski 6
5 Chris Buescher 17
6 Chase Briscoe 14
7 Tyler Reddick 45
8 William Byron 24
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
10 Chase Elliott 9
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Kevin Harvick 4
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Ross Chastain 1
15 Daniel Suarez 99
16 Ty Dillon 77
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Kyle Larson 5
19 Aric Almirola 10
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 J.J. Yeley 51
22 B.J. McLeod 78
23 Josh Berry 48
24 Ty Gibbs 54
25 Justin Haley 31
26 Joey Logano 22
27 Corey Lajoie 7
28 Bubba Wallace 23
29 A.J. Allmendinger 16
30 Ryan Preece 41
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Michael McDowell 34
33 Noah Gragson 42
34 Brennan Poole 15
35 Todd Gilliland 38
36 Austin Dillon 3

