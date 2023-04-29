How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 34

The Premier League heads into Matchday 34 with a tight title race. Arsenal still lead the standings but are in a precarious position after losing during midweek action against Manchester City. Man City have two games in hand on the Gunners and can go to the top of the table with a win in either of those contests. There are also heated contests at the bottom of the standings in the relegation zone, and for European competition spots next season.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Man City face Fulham Sunday and could briefly go to the top of the table. Arsenal play a North West London derby with Chelsea on Tuesday and could take back the top spot with a win.

Liverpool and Tottenham face off in the headliner of the weekend Sunday, with major Champions League implications. The Reds are one point back of Spurs for fifth place, which would net a Europa League spot. Aston Villa are also fighting for that Europa League spot and hope to pick up points against Manchester United Sunday.

Everton and Leicester City play Monday in a match with major relegation implications. A draw won’t do either side much good but a win for either side could potentially mean one more season in the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 34 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 34 schedule

Saturday, April 29

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Brighton vs. Wolves - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, April 30

Bournemouth vs. Leeds United - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Fulham vs. Manchester City - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Newcastle vs. Southampton - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Liverpool vs. Tottenham - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA

Monday, May 1

Everton vs. Leicester City - 3 p.m. ET, USA

Tuesday, May 2

Arsenal vs. Chelsea - 3 p.m. ET, USA