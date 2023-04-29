Odds for Yadong Song-Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, April 29, live from Las Vegas, Nv, at the UFC Apex. The main event of the evening will be a bantamweight bout between No. 8 Song Yadong and No. 10 Ricky Simon. The two will headline an 11-bout card that will begin with the prelims at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT and air on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Yadong (19-7) is 3-2 in his last five bouts but entering this one coming in off of a loss. This will be his first time in the Octagon since September of 2022 when he lost to Cory Sanghagen via fourth-round KO/TKO. Simon (20-3) is red hot entering the one with a five-bout winning streak. This will be his first time in the octagon since July 2022, when he defeated Jack Shore via second-round submission using the arm triangle.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Yadong Song: -105
Ricky Simon: -115
Caio Borralho: -360
Michal Oleksiejczuk: +295
Rodolfo Vieria: -240
Cody Brunage: +200
Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -180
Waldo Cortes-Acosta: +155
Josh Quinlan: -175
Trey Waters: +150
Preliminary card
Julian Erosa: -145
Fernando Padilla: +125
Martin Buday: -105
Jake Collier: -115
Cody Durden: +125
Charles Johnson: -145
Stephanie Egger: -305
Irina Alek: +255
Brian Kelleher: -135
Journey Newson: +115
Hailey Cowan: +120
Jamey-Lyn Horth: -140