Odds for Yadong Song-Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, April 29, live from Las Vegas, Nv, at the UFC Apex. The main event of the evening will be a bantamweight bout between No. 8 Song Yadong and No. 10 Ricky Simon. The two will headline an 11-bout card that will begin with the prelims at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT and air on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Yadong (19-7) is 3-2 in his last five bouts but entering this one coming in off of a loss. This will be his first time in the Octagon since September of 2022 when he lost to Cory Sanghagen via fourth-round KO/TKO. Simon (20-3) is red hot entering the one with a five-bout winning streak. This will be his first time in the octagon since July 2022, when he defeated Jack Shore via second-round submission using the arm triangle.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Yadong Song: -105

Ricky Simon: -115

Caio Borralho: -360

Michal Oleksiejczuk: +295

Rodolfo Vieria: -240

Cody Brunage: +200

Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -180

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: +155

Josh Quinlan: -175

Trey Waters: +150

Preliminary card

Julian Erosa: -145

Fernando Padilla: +125

Martin Buday: -105

Jake Collier: -115

Cody Durden: +125

Charles Johnson: -145

Stephanie Egger: -305

Irina Alek: +255

Brian Kelleher: -135

Journey Newson: +115

Hailey Cowan: +120

Jamey-Lyn Horth: -140