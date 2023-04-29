William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

The WBA Continental Americas lightweight title is up for grabs as William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) and Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds. The fight will take place at the College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, April 29.

How to watch William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda

Zepeda-Arboleda will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with main event walks projected at 11:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Zepeda is a knockout machine fighting out of Mexico. He is fresh off an upset of the former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph Diaz. Zepeda sealed the win by way of unanimous decision, extending his unbeaten record to 27-0. He has some serious KO power, as 23 of his 27 victories have come by flooring his opponents to the canvas.

Arboleda hails from Panama and in his last bout he scored a win over Jhonathan Arenas by way of unanimous decision. However, Arboleda has lost 2 of his 3 fights in the United States and has not fought in America since 2020. He’ll look to clinch a massive upset this weekend.

Fight odds

Zepeda is favored to win with odds of -2500, as Arboleda checks in as a +1100 underdog. The favored method of victory is Stevens by knockout those odds are listed as -1000, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda