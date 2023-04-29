Full undercard for William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda lighweight fight

The WBA Continental Americas lightweight title is on the line as William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) and Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) will fight at the College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, April 29.

Zepeda-Arboleda will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with main event walks projected at 11:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Zepeda is a hard hitting, knockout first fighter who hails from Mexico. In his last fight he upset former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph Diaz by way of unanimous decision, extending his unbeaten record to 27-0. 23 of his wins have come by knockout and he has successfully retained his title twice since July 2021.

Arboleda comes from Panama and will make his fourth fight appearance in the United States. In his last fight he defeated Jhonathan Arenas by way of unanimous decision. He has lost 2 of his 3 fights in the US and has not fought in America since 2020.

Before Zepeda and Arboleda clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy contenders across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) will faces off in a 10-round featherweight fight against Victor Morales, Jr. (17-0-1, 8 KOs). The WBA Intercontinental featherweight title is up for grabs in this one. De La Hoya is a distant cousin of Oscar and he enters this bout as a -250 favorite, while Morales Jr. is listed as a +190 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the undercard is a super middleweight showdown between David Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) and Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City. Stevens is a -1400 favorite and Periban checks in as a +700 underdog. In the main event, Zepeda is favored to win with odds of -2500, as Arboleda sits as a +1100 underdog. The favored method of victory is Zepeda by knockout those odds are listed as -1000.

