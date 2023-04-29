Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Astros on Saturday, April 29

The Philadelphia Phillies (14-13) won the opening game of this World Series rematch with the Houston Astros (14-12) last night and will look for the same result on Saturday, April 29. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Phillies have won six of their last seven games including three in a row. The Astros had won six of seven until Friday night’s loss. Zack Wheeler (2-1, 4.73 ERA) will look to get back on track for Philly, while Cristian Javier (2-0, 3.21) goes for the Astros.

Houston is a -125 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making Philadelphia a +105 underdog with the over/under set at 7.5.

Phillies-Astros picks: Saturday, April 29

Injury report

Phillies

Day to day: OF Cristian Pache (knee), SP Taijuan Walker (forearm)

Out: RP Andrew Bellatti (triceps), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), RP Nick Nelson (hamstring), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), SP Noah Song (back), SP Ranger Suarez (elbow), OF Bryce Harper (elbow)

Astros

Day to day: OF/DH Yordan Alvarez (neck)

Out: OF Chas McCormick (back), 2B Jose Altuve (thumb), RP Parker Mushinski (back), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm), OF Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Zach Wheeler vs. Cristian Javier

Wheeler has been incredible since joining the Phillies in 2020, with ERAs under 3 for three years in a row. He’s been off to a bit of a rocky start this season, allowing at least three runs in his five starts. In his last time out, Wheeler gave up three runs on three hits with three walks with 11 strikeouts over six innings of work.

Javier is coming off a strong year with the Astros, and he put together his best start of the season in his last time out. Javier gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over six innings with 10 strikeouts in a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Over/Under pick

There’s a lot to love about this pitching matchup, and Wheeler should be able to figure things out quickly. These offenses combined for just four runs in Friday night’s game, and the Astros allowed a combined three runs over the last three games after shutting out the Tampa Bay Rays twice.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

While the pitching matchup should be fairly even, it’s hard not to side with the better offense in this spot. The Phillies are inside the top five in slugging percentage (.440) with the Astros checking in at No. 20 in that category (.378). Let’s go with Philadelphia to pick up another road win on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Phillies