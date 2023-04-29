Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Padres on Saturday, April 29

The San Francisco Giants (11-14) and San Diego Padres (13-14) will start a two-game set in the Mexico City Series on Saturday, April 29. The game will get started at 6:05 p.m. ET from Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu in the Mexican capital. San Francisco saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, while San Diego dropped two of three in a series with the Chicago Cubs this week. Sean Manaea (0-1, 6.61 ERA) will go for the Giants, while Joe Musgrove (1-0, 5.40) makes his second start of the season for the Friars.

The Padres are -180 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Giants +155 underdogs with the over/under set at 15.5.

Giants-Padres picks: Saturday, April 29

Injury report

Giants

Day to day: C Joey Bart (groin)

Out: 1B Darin Ruf (wrist), SP Alex Wood (hamstring), OF Bryce Johnson (concussion), C Roberto Perez (shoulder), RP Thomas Szapucki (arm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP Luke Jackson (elbow)

Padres

Day to day: SP Yu Darvish (hamstring)

Out: RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), C Luis Campusano (thumb), OF David Dahl (quadriceps), RP Robert Suarez (arm), OF Adam Engel (hamstring), RP Jose Castillo (shoulder), RP Adrian Morejon (elbow), 2B Eguy Rosario (ankle), RP Drew Pomeranz (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Sean Manaea vs. Joe Musgrove

Manaea is struggling through his first season with the Giants in a sample size of five appearances and three starts. The former Padres pitcher is coming off a relief appearance where he allowed a run over 1.1 innings in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Musgrove made his season debut last weekened after beginning the season on the injured list with a fractured toe. He threw five innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Over/Under pick

Why is this number so high? It’s because fences are 325 feet away down the lines with an altitude much higher than you’ll find even at Coors Field. Regardless, I’m not betting on a game involving Musgrove on the mound to reach 16 runs. Take the under and hope for the best.

Pick: Under 15.5

Moneyline pick

Musgrove wasn’t at his best in his first outing, but he’s been very good since joining the Padres prior to the 2021 season. That huge sample size is significant in his spot, and San Diego should be in a good spot to pick up a victory on Saturday night.

Pick: Padres