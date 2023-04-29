Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Rangers on Saturday, April 29

The New York Yankees (15-12) and Texas Rangers (15-11) will play the third game of their four-game set on Saturday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers evened the series at one game apiece after winning Friday night’s contest 5-2, although they did lose Jacob deGrom to a possibly arm injury. Rookie Jhony Brito (2-2, 6.11 ERA) will start for New York, while the Rangers counter with Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 5.20).

The Rangers are -165 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Yankees +140 underdogs. The over/under is set at 8.5.

Yankees-Rangers picks: Saturday, April 29

Injury report

Yankees

Day to day: OF Aaron Judge (hip)

Out: OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), OF Harrison Bader (oblique), SP Carlos Rodon (elbow), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), C Ben Rortvedt (finger), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Rangers

Day to day: SP Jacob deGrom (forearm)

Out: SS Corey Seager (hamstring), C Mitch Garver (knee), SP Glenn Otto (shoulder), SP Spencer Howard (arm), SP Jake Odorizzi (arm), RP Brett Martin (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Jhony Brito vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Brito is off to a rough start to his rookie season after five career starts heading into Saturday night. In his last outing, Brito allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings of work in a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Eovaldi isn’t off to a great start through a sample size of five outings in his first year with the Rangers. He’s coming off a game where he gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk in six innings in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Over/Under pick

Neither pitcher has thrown well through the first month of the season, and there’s a good chance the bats get hot on Saturday night. The Rangers rank second in the league in runs per game (6.2), and the Yankees should do plenty of damage to help exceed the total in this matchup.

Pick: 8.5

Moneyline pick

I’ll trust Eovaldi with a significant sample size of being a productive MLB pitcher over the last decade over Brito, who has very limited experience without any success in the big leagues. Let’s go with Texas to take the series lead.

Pick: Rangers