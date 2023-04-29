Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Brewers on Saturday, April 29

The Milwaukee Brewers struck first behind a strong Wade Miley start on Friday night, and now Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will look to even this three-game set on Saturday at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will go for the Halos, while ace Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55) takes the hill for Milwaukee.

The Brewers are currently -145 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +125 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Angels-Brewers picks: Saturday, April 29

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: RP Jose Quijada (elbow)

Out: C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Chris Warren (elbow), RP Ryan Tepera (shoulder), 1B Jared Walsh (headaches/insomnia), C Max Stassi (hip)

Brewers

Out: OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), SP/RP Adrian Houser (groin), INF Luis Urias (hamstring), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), RP Gus Varland (hand)

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers vs. Corbin Burnes

Detmers’ numbers aren’t eye-popping, but the young lefty has allowed two or fewer runs with six or more strikeouts in three of four outings so far this season. He’s got big swing-and-miss potential, especially if he continues to lean heavily on his slider — he threw the pitch a whopping 57 percent of the time in his last start against the Kansas City Royals, and it’s getting whiffs at a 35 percent clip. He could be in for a big day against a Brewers offense that’s been abysmal against southpaws this year.

Burnes is starting to round into form after a slow start, although walks and puzzling lack of strikeouts continue to plague him — his K rate has dropped from 30.5 percent in 2022 to 19.5 percent this year. His curveball and changeup are still producing a ton of weak contact even if they’re not producing as many swings and misses, though, so there doesn’t seem to be too much reason for worry.

Over/Under pick

Both of these pitchers seem to match up well against lineups that will be at a platoon disadvantage, so I’m going with the under after Friday’s game saw just three total runs.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Detmers could feast against a Brewers team with the highest strikeout rate in baseball against lefty pitchers, and Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani should do just enough to pull out a pitcher’s duel.

Pick: Angels