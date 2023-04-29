Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, April 29

A slew of Saturday MLB matinees means an early main slate over at DraftKings DFS, with eight games beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET. Adding to that early start time is the threat of rain up and down the East Coast, which could wreak havoc with your lineups. Luckily, we’re here to help, with our top team stacks that should conveniently avoid any inclement weather.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, April 29th

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($6,100)

Bo Bichette ($5,900)

Matt Chapman ($5,700)

Alejandro Kirk ($3,800)

This stack will cost you a premium, but if you’re saving elsewhere it should be well worth it. As you’d expect from a pitcher who primarily throws a four-seamer, cutter and changeup, Seattle righty Chris Flexen has reverse platoon splits for his career, struggling much more against righties than lefties — which makes for a terrible matchup against a Blue Jays offense full of righty sluggers. Guerrero Jr., Bichette and Chapman have all taken Flexen deep at least once in their careers, while Kirk has been swinging a hot bat of late.

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,700)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,600)

Connor Joe ($4,000)

Rodolfo Castro ($3,600)

Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to stack whichever team has the luxury of facing Patrick Corbin and his 5.88 ERA and five homers allowed over his first five starts. On Saturday that pleasure goes to the Pirates, who also happen to be among the league’s best offenses against southpaws. Hayes, Joe, McCutchen and Castro all crush lefty pitching and have been hot so far this year.

Jorge Polanco ($4,400)

Joey Gallo ($4,300)

Max Kepler ($3,600)

Trevor Larnach ($3,500)

The Twins will face off against Royals righty Brad Keller, who’s allowed seven earned runs over his last two starts. Polanco (seven-game hitting streak including two homers since returning from the IL), Gallo (two dingers in his last five games) and Kepler (six hits and a homer over his last four) are all swinging the bat well and have taken Keller deep at least once in their careers, while Larnach makes his living mashing righties.