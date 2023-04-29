Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 29

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 29th

Pitchers to stream

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins — Injuries to both Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle have opened up what could be a permanent rotation spot for Ober, making him a must-add in most fantasy leagues — beginning Saturday in a plush home matchup against the Kansas City Royals. The 6’9 righty was likely the most overqualified pitcher in Triple-A, missing out on the Opening Day rotation due to a number crunch despite a 3.21 ERA in 11 MLB starts last season. He doesn’t throw as hard as his frame would suggest, but he consistently locates his fastball up and his slider down, hardly walks anyone and should be more than good enough to pick up a win here.

Vince Velasquez, Pittsburgh Pirates — Long a tantalizing talent who could just never seem to put it all together, Velasquez has been on a tear for the suddenly streaking Pirates, with 17 strikeouts over two consecutive quality starts at Coors Field and then at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now he gets the Nationals’ abysmal offense, where he should do at least well enough to grab a win opposite the highly flammable Patrick Corbin.

