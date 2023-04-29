 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 29

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 29th.

By Chris Landers
Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 29th

Pitchers to stream

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins — Injuries to both Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle have opened up what could be a permanent rotation spot for Ober, making him a must-add in most fantasy leagues — beginning Saturday in a plush home matchup against the Kansas City Royals. The 6’9 righty was likely the most overqualified pitcher in Triple-A, missing out on the Opening Day rotation due to a number crunch despite a 3.21 ERA in 11 MLB starts last season. He doesn’t throw as hard as his frame would suggest, but he consistently locates his fastball up and his slider down, hardly walks anyone and should be more than good enough to pick up a win here.

Vince Velasquez, Pittsburgh Pirates — Long a tantalizing talent who could just never seem to put it all together, Velasquez has been on a tear for the suddenly streaking Pirates, with 17 strikeouts over two consecutive quality starts at Coors Field and then at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now he gets the Nationals’ abysmal offense, where he should do at least well enough to grab a win opposite the highly flammable Patrick Corbin.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 29.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/29

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Spencer Strider @ Mets
2 Clayton Kershaw vs. Cardinals
3 Kevin Gausman vs. Mariners
4 Corbin Burnes vs. Angels
5 Cristian Javier vs. Phillies
6 Hunter Greene @ Athletics
7 Zack Wheeler @ Astros
8 Joe Musgrove vs. Giants
Strong plays
9 Reid Detmers @ Brewers
10 Bailey Ober vs. Royals
11 Jordan Montgomery @ Dodgers
12 Nathan Eovaldi vs. Yankees
13 Vince Velasquez @ Nationals
14 Dean Kremer @ Tigers
Questionable
15 Lance Lynn vs. Rays
16 Matthew Boyd vs. Orioles
17 Edward Cabrera vs. Cubs
18 Brayan Bello vs. Guardians
19 Zach Plesac @ Red Sox
Don't do it
20 Tylor Megill vs. Braves
21 Sean Manaea @ Padres
22 Brad Keller @ Twins
23 Caleb Kilian @ Marlins
24 Jhony Brito @ Rangers
25 Yonny Chirinos @ White Sox
26 Kyle Muller vs. Reds
27 Chris Flexen @ Blue Jays
28 Noah Davis vs. Diamondbacks
29 Tommy Henry @ Rockies
30 Patrick Corbin vs. Pirates

