MLB lineups for Saturday, April 29: Adley Rutschman sits in game one for Orioles

As if a full Saturday slate — across three countries, no less — and injuries to several big stars wasn’t enough to monitor, postponements due to weather yesterday have given us two doubleheaders as well. It’s a lot to keep track of and we could be seeing more rain today as well, so the daily MLB lineup report is here to make sure you’re updated to on who’s starting and who’s sitting.

MLB starting lineups: Saturday, April 29th

The O’s are running out a modified lineup in the day game of this doubleheader, with Adley Rutschman sitting as James McCann catches and Anthony Santander serves as the DH. Gunnar Henderson is also out while Ramon Urias plays and bats third.

Double the baseball today pic.twitter.com/1uL2iXzCi0 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 29, 2023

Javier Baez returns to the lineup at DH while Zack Short fills in at shortstop and Akil Baddoo starts in left as Kerry Carpenter goes on the IL.

#Tigers lineup today for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Baltimore Orioles:



Zach McKinstry (2B)

Riley Greene (CF)

Javier Báez (DH)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Nick Maton (3B)

Akil Baddoo (LF)

Matt Vierling (RF)

Jake Rogers (C)

Zack Short (SS)



Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 29, 2023

Miguel Andujar gets the call and will start in right and bat sixth for Pittsburgh against lefty Patrick Corbin, while lefty-masher Rodolfo Castro moves up to fifth in the lineup.

Pirates select contract of Miguel Andujar, who will start in RF for first game at Nationals. Drew Maggi was optioned but will be 27th man for today’s doubleheader. RHP Wil Crowe (shoulder) transferred to 60-day IL. Rich Hill faces Patrick Corbin in lefty duel in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/kgAcTeeuaV — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) April 29, 2023

Stone Garrett moves up to the cleanup spot with a lefty on the mound while Dom Smith drops down to seventh for D.C. Keibert Ruiz will sit in game one.

#Nationals lineup for Game 1 of today’s doubleheader against the Pirates (LHP Corbin vs. LHP Hill) pic.twitter.com/BOL57qBdof — District on Deck (@DistrictOnDeck) April 29, 2023

Salvador Perez will DH while Nick Pratto starts once again and Nicky Lopez is back in the lineup at third base.

The #Royals lineup behind Brad Keller:

1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

2. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino

3. C MJ Melendez

4. DH Salvador Perez

5. RF Nick Pratto

6. CF Kyle Isbel

7. LF Edward Olivares

8. 2B Michael Massey

9. 3B Nicky Lopez — Preston Farr (@preston_b_farr) April 29, 2023

Business as usual for the Twins, with Max Kepler leading off, while Trevor Larnach gets a start in left and Ryan Jeffers spells Christian Vazquez behind the plate.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the third game of the series against the Royals



1. Max Kepler RF

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Jorge Polanco 2B

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Trevor Larnach LF

6. Jose Miranda 3B

7. Joey Gallo 1B

8. Ryan Jeffers C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Bailey Ober P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) April 29, 2023

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, Game 2, 5:10 p.m. ET

TBA

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, Game 2, 6:05 p.m. ET

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET

TBA