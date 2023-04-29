 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Saturday, April 29: Adley Rutschman sits in game one for Orioles

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Saturday, April 29th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles looks on against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As if a full Saturday slate — across three countries, no less — and injuries to several big stars wasn’t enough to monitor, postponements due to weather yesterday have given us two doubleheaders as well. It’s a lot to keep track of and we could be seeing more rain today as well, so the daily MLB lineup report is here to make sure you’re updated to on who’s starting and who’s sitting.

MLB starting lineups: Saturday, April 29th

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, Game 1, 12:10 p.m. ET

The O’s are running out a modified lineup in the day game of this doubleheader, with Adley Rutschman sitting as James McCann catches and Anthony Santander serves as the DH. Gunnar Henderson is also out while Ramon Urias plays and bats third.

Javier Baez returns to the lineup at DH while Zack Short fills in at shortstop and Akil Baddoo starts in left as Kerry Carpenter goes on the IL.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, Game 1, 1:05 p.m. ET

Miguel Andujar gets the call and will start in right and bat sixth for Pittsburgh against lefty Patrick Corbin, while lefty-masher Rodolfo Castro moves up to fifth in the lineup.

Stone Garrett moves up to the cleanup spot with a lefty on the mound while Dom Smith drops down to seventh for D.C. Keibert Ruiz will sit in game one.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET

Salvador Perez will DH while Nick Pratto starts once again and Nicky Lopez is back in the lineup at third base.

Business as usual for the Twins, with Max Kepler leading off, while Trevor Larnach gets a start in left and Ryan Jeffers spells Christian Vazquez behind the plate.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets, 4:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins, 4:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m. ET

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros, 5:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers, Game 2, 5:10 p.m. ET

TBA

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, 6:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, Game 2, 6:05 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation