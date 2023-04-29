How to watch Devils vs. Rangers in Game 6 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Devils and Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

The Devils won three in a row after going down 2-0 through the first two games of the series. New Jersey shut out the Rangers 4-0 at home in Game 5 as Erik Haula scored two goals with an assist. Akira Schmid saved all 23 shots as the Devils gave up a combined two goals over the last three matchups.

The Rangers have been struggling to get pucks in the net in this losing streak as they need two straight wins to get out of the first round. Igor Shesterkin was busy on Thursday night, saving 39 of 42 shots that came his way in the loss.

The Rangers are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Devils +105 underdogs with the over/under set at 5.5.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Devils vs. Rangers live stream

Date: Saturday, April 29th

Start time: 8:00 p.m.

TV channel: ABC/ESPN+

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.