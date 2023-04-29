How to watch Oilers vs. Kings in Game 6 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Oilers and Kings in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Oilers took the last two games to take their first lead of the series as they look to close things out on the road Saturday night. After pulling off an overtime victory in Game 4, Edmonton pulled way late in the second period and coasted for a 6-3 win. Nick Bjugstad scored two goals, and Connor McDavid added a couple assists.

The Kings need to turn things around quick as they enter Saturday night down 3-2 in the series. Joonas Korpisalo was pulled in Game 5 but still allowed a combined nine goals over the last two losses. Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe are leading Los Angeles with seven points during this series.

The Oilers are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Kings +140 underdogs with the over/under set at 7.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Kings live stream

Date: Saturday, April 29th

Start time: 10:00 p.m.

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.